Maharaja's birth anniv to be holiday, says J&K L-G

Jammu, September 15
The J&K government has decided to declare Maharaja Hari Singh’s birth anniversary (September 23) as a public holiday. A notification in this regard will be issued soon, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has said.
An official spokesman said the Lieutenant Governor held a meeting with political leaders, members of the Yuva Rajput Sabha, civil society members and head of J&K Transport Union at the Raj Bhavan. Sinha said Maharaja Hari Singh was a great educationist, progressive thinker, social reformer and a towering man of ideas and ideals. The public holiday will be a fitting tribute to his legacy, he said.
A four-member committee was constituted earlier this year on the directions of the L-G to examine the public demand regarding holiday on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh, the last Dogra ruler of J&K.
Earlier in the day, BJP leader Devender Singh Rana said Sinha had agreed to declare September 23 as a public holiday in the UT. Several groups had been demanding the honour for the last Dogra ruler.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Enforcement Directorate conducts fresh raids in Delhi liquor policy case
The searches are being conducted on premises linked to liquo...
UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation
70 million pushed closer to starvation by the war in Ukraine