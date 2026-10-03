Mahatama Gandhi’s legacy of truth and non-violence continues to inspire humanity: L-G Sinha

The Lieutenant Governor attended the Gandhi Jayanti celebrations organised by the School Education Department in collaboration with the Department of Culture.

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Sinha extended heartfelt wishes to the people of J&K on the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, and congratulated children participating in cultural programmes as well as the toppers of the district-level symposium on truth and non-violence.

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Highlighting the significance of October 2, the L-G said it is an occasion to reflect on the life and philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi, who gave India a new way of thinking, standing against injustice and living with dignity.

He emphasised that Gandhi's legacy of truth and non-violence continues to hold relevance in today's fast-changing, technology-driven world. "I believe that revered Bapu has left behind many priceless legacies for us. He gave us a new method, new principles, a new approach to life and a new system that remains alive in the hands of every generation," Sinha said.

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He noted that while technology has connected people globally, it also raises questions of inclusivity and truth.

Sinha cautioned against misinformation and urged the youth to adopt Gandhi's discipline of verifying facts and engaging in dialogue before reacting.

The L-G reiterated that 'Satyameva Jayate' (truth alone triumphs) must remain a guiding principle for democracy.

"Bapu understood the relationship between truth and power very deeply. He called his life an experiment with the search for truth. I believe truth is a sadhana (spiritual discipline). Truth is the habit of looking within oneself. Truth is the habit of verifying before believing any fact or information, and truth is the habit of listening and understanding before responding immediately to anything," he said.

The L-G stressed that technology should remain under human control and serve as an instrument for progress, not a substitute for conscience. He called upon children and youth to use modern tools responsibly while staying rooted in human values.

"I want all children and youth to remember that technology is only an instrument and the decision must remain ours. For however powerful the instrument may be, its direction is ultimately determined by the hand that wields it," he said.

Underscoring India's strength in diversity, Sinha said unity must be strengthened through everyday actions of justice, respect, and compassion, and recalled Gandhi's concern for the weakest person in society and urged citizens to measure progress by inclusivity and welfare.

"Since ancient times, India has been a land of diversities. Our languages are different, our modes of worship are different, our attire and our customs are different. However, our great tradition has taught us that walking together with diversity is India's strength. I believe this philosophy is needed today more than ever," he added.

The L-G expressed confidence that Gandhi's philosophy will guide India towards the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

" Prime Minister Narendra Modi has placed before us the blueprint of a country which will be a powerful economy, expand prosperity among the people, expand opportunities, expand dignity and which will ensure access to justice for every citizen," he said.

Sinha added that Gandhi stressed self-reliance, in which villages play a major role.

"The Prime Minister is working to fulfil those very dreams of Bapu and the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign is giving new strength to local products, artisans, small enterprises and our farmers so that they can move forward shoulder to shoulder with the global market," he said.

He emphasised the importance of trusteeship, people's participation and character-building in children, noting that a nation's character is its most permanent infrastructure.

"To build a Developed India, we must prepare our fields, schools, villages, cities, and industries, and above all, we must place special emphasis on character-building in children. Bapu firmly believed that a nation's character is its most permanent infrastructure," he said.

"We often ask what others are doing. Today, on revered Bapu's birth anniversary, let us also ask- what am I doing to build a developed India? Am I advancing truth or rumour? Am I engaging in dialogue or merely reacting? Am I uniting my country, or unknowingly dividing it? This alone will be a true tribute to the life-philosophy of Gandhi," the L-G said.

Sinha called upon the youth to use the unprecedented power of technology with discipline and responsibility. He urged them to build an India that is modern yet compassionate, prosperous yet just, powerful yet sensitive and above all, united.

"In 2047, when we celebrate the centenary of independent India, we should not measure India's success only by infrastructure, but also by how many deprived people we have lifted up with others and how many people we have been able to reach out with opportunities," the L-G said.