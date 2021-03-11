Major falls off cliff while patrolling in Kashmir’s Uri, dies

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 5

An Army officer on Thursday died after falling from a hilltop in north Kashmir’s Uri. Major Raghunath Ahlawat slipped from a cliff in the Sukhdar area of Uri when he was leading a patrolling party along the Line of Control.

“Major Raghunath of 3 Para who was attached with 21 Kuman Rampore was injured after falling off a cliff during patrolling from Rock post to Jani post in Uri,” an Army officer said. The injured officer was immediately evacuated to sub-district hospital Uri where doctors declared him brought dead.

