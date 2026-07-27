Major-general’s conviction legally unsustainable, will be challenged: Counsel

Reacting to a Summary General Court Martial’s verdict sentencing Maj Gen Devendra Arora to one-year rigorous imprisonment and cashiering from service in the alleged Rs 11-crore medical procurement case, his counsel, Maj SS Pandey (retd), has termed the verdict to be legally unsustainable and contrary to the evidence led during the trial.

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He said the medical supplies worth Rs 11 crore were bought after due legitimate process to ensure uninterrupted patient care and that stocking levels had to be assessed in the context of specialist requirements, operational contingencies and the unprecedented disruption caused during the Covid-19 pandemic.

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The procurement decisions were taken through established institutional processes involving technical boards, financial scrutiny and multiple levels of approval, including independent scrutiny and concurrence by the Integrated Financial Advisor, rather than unilateral action by the officer when he was the hospital commandant.

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Pandey contended that there was no evidence establishing that the officer derived any personal benefit or that the government suffered any quantifiable wrongful loss, adding that the conviction would be challenged before the competent appellate forum as it suffers from legal and factual infirmities.