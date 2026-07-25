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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Major J&K pilgrimages remain suspended for fifth day amid rain

Major J&K pilgrimages remain suspended for fifth day amid rain

The pilgrimages to the Amarnath cave shrine, Mata Vaishno Devi, Shiv Khori and Machail Mata remained suspended

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:55 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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Food being offered at Yatri Niwas where the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims are staying in Ramban. ANI
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All major pilgrimages across Jammu and Kashmir remained suspended for the fifth consecutive day on Friday as persistent rain, flashfloods and landslides continued to disrupt road connectivity and pose safety risks.

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The pilgrimages to the Amarnath cave shrine, Mata Vaishno Devi, Shiv Khori and Machail Mata remained suspended as authorities withheld permission for pilgrims to proceed in view of the adverse weather conditions. Last year, flashfloods and landslides during August claimed the lives of several pilgrims undertaking the Machail Mata Yatra and the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage.

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Although the official Machail Mata Yatra is scheduled to commence on July 25, many devotees had already begun arriving in the region. However, the Kishtwar district administration has suspended all movement of pilgrims and the general public along the Kishtwar-Paddar-Gulabgarh route from July 25 to 27.

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In an advisory, the administration urged pilgrims not to travel towards Gulabgarh or Machail during the period and to remain at safe locations. It said the yatra would resume only after weather conditions improve and roads are restored, with a separate advisory to be issued announcing the resumption of travel.

Several Amarnath pilgrims, who had been waiting in Jammu for the resumption of the pilgrimage, have returned to their home states after repeated delays. However, many others continue to stay at Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas and other accommodation centres in Jammu city.

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Authorities in Kashmir have also suspended the pilgrimage from both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes because of adverse weather.

Meanwhile, a major landslide was recently reported along the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage track. Officials said no casualties were reported as the pilgrimage had already been suspended.

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