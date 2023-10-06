Major opens fire in J&K; 3 officers hurt

New Delhi, October 5
In a suspected case of fratricide, an Army Major posted in a Rashtriya Rifles unit near the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K injured three officers of his own unit today.
Sources said the Major, who was later apprehended, fired a bullet that hit an officer, injuring him. The Major also triggered a blast using a grenade, which resulted in injuries to the Commanding Officer of the unit and one more officer.
The Army has ruled out a terror angle. So far, there are only sketchy details as the Army is looking for the Major. Also, the extent of injuries, if any, to others is not known.
