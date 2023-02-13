Make efforts to neutralise ultras: ADGP

PTI

Jammu, February 12

ADGP (Jammu zone) Mukesh Singh on Sunday called for maximum effort to neutralise terrorists and their overground workers active in Rajouri district. Singh was speaking at a joint security review meeting in Rajouri where seven people, including two children, were killed and 14 injured in terror attacks on January 1 and 2.

Despite a massive search operation to neutralise the terrorists behind the attack in Dhangri village, success has so far eluded the security forces. Singh concluded his two-day visit to Rajouri by addressing the joint security review meeting attended by, among others, DIG (Rajouri-Poonch Range) Mohd Haseeb Mughal, Rajouri SSP Mohd Aslam and senior officers of the Army and the CRPF, a police spokesperson said.

He stressed on strengthening both border and hinterland security grid.