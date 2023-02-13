Make efforts to neutralise ultras: ADGP

Jammu, February 12
ADGP (Jammu zone) Mukesh Singh on Sunday called for maximum effort to neutralise terrorists and their overground workers active in Rajouri district. Singh was speaking at a joint security review meeting in Rajouri where seven people, including two children, were killed and 14 injured in terror attacks on January 1 and 2.
Despite a massive search operation to neutralise the terrorists behind the attack in Dhangri village, success has so far eluded the security forces. Singh concluded his two-day visit to Rajouri by addressing the joint security review meeting attended by, among others, DIG (Rajouri-Poonch Range) Mohd Haseeb Mughal, Rajouri SSP Mohd Aslam and senior officers of the Army and the CRPF, a police spokesperson said.
He stressed on strengthening both border and hinterland security grid.
