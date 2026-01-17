Make houses faster to meet demand: Chief Secy

In a significant push towards addressing the growing housing requirements of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo chaired a meeting to assess the progress and future roadmap of housing colonies being developed by the Jammu and Kashmir Housing Board (JKHB), Jammu Development Authority (JDA) and Srinagar Development Authority.

The review focused on ongoing, proposed and planned housing projects with particular emphasis on sustainable development, affordability and timely execution through innovative models such as public-private partnerships (PPP) and self-financing schemes (SFS) in both Kashmir and Jammu divisions.

The Chief Secretary observed that the rapid shrinkage of available urban land coupled with steadily rising land prices has made housing increasingly unaffordable for large sections of the population. He emphasised that the government must proactively intervene through planned housing colonies to ensure that home ownership remains within reach of the common man, particularly middle and lower-income groups.

Highlighting the strategic importance of public housing projects, he noted that structured, high-density housing developed by government agencies not only optimises land use but also significantly reduces per-unit costs, thereby making housing more accessible to a wider cross-section of society.

Speaking in this meeting, the Commissioner Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department (H&UDD), Mandeep Kaur remarked that the department is alive to the social dimension that secure and affordable housing is central to social stability and economic well-being.

She stated that government-led housing colonies play a vital role in preventing urban sprawl, reducing pressure on infrastructure and ensuring equitable access to basic services for all segments of society.

Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza, MD, Housing Board, apprised the meeting that the Housing Board is actively developing multiple housing colonies across J&K to cater to diverse income groups. He revealed that several land parcels have been identified for development under the PPP model at locations including Birpur (Samba), Padgampora (Pulwama), Watapora (Bandipora), Chowadi (Jammu), Changran (Kathua) and Chatterhama (Srinagar). He added that the market and demand assessments are being finalised to ensure commercially viable and people-centric housing solutions are created at these locations.

The Vice-Chairman, Jammu Development Authority, Rupesh Kumar apprised the meeting that substantial progress has been attained on JDA Heights Phase-II at Lower Roop Nagar, comprising 144 residential flats of various configurations. He said that the structural works have been completed, and the project has achieved approximately 75 per cent physical progress.