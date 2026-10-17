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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Make more parking lots across cities to address congestion: Chief Secy

Make more parking lots across cities to address congestion: Chief Secy

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Tribune News Service
Jammu, Updated At : 01:23 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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People throng a market amid traffic congestion in Srinagar. File
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Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo today chaired a meeting of the Multi-Disciplinary Committee (MDC) on Traffic Management to review the implementation of a comprehensive action plan aimed at easing traffic congestion, improving urban mobility and strengthening road safety in the twin cities of Jammu and Srinagar.

The meeting reviewed the action-taken report on the recommendations of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety (SCCoRS), besides assessing the progress of various inter-departmental interventions relating to traffic regulation, parking management, public transport, road infrastructure, enforcement and assistance to road accident victims here.

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Emphasising the need for coordinated and outcome-orientated efforts, the Chief Secretary directed the Municipal Corporations concerned to undertake regular inspections to assess the installation and adequacy of traffic signages at different locations across both cities.

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He asked the respective Divisional Commissioners to closely monitor the progress and ensure timely resolution of deficiencies.

He enjoined the Traffic Department to analyse the data available on the electronic Detailed Accident Report (e-DAR) portal to identify accident-prone locations and time-specific traffic risks. The deployment of traffic personnel, he stressed, should be aligned with the identified hotspots and black spots to improve enforcement and substantially reduce road accidents.

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The Chief Secretary also called for working out a proposal to augment the capacity of the Transport Department to conduct comprehensive safety audits of heavy passenger vehicles operating across Jammu and Kashmir, with particular emphasis on school buses.

On parking management, he underscored the need to designate additional on-street parking spaces at suitable locations to facilitate the public. He further stressed the implementation of the parking policy through the creation of additional parking lots across urban centres of the Union Territory to address congestion arising from unregulated parking.

It was informed that against Rs 18.14 crore allocated under Road Safety Funds since 2021, Rs 13.83 crore has been utilised for procuring traffic-monitoring and enforcement equipment. These include 560 iron traffic barricades, 685 body-worn cameras, 1,000 traffic safety night belts, 19 interceptor vehicles, 16 high-patrol vehicles, 23 cranes, 36 breath-alcohol analysers and 100 first-responder kits, besides ambulances. A Government e-Marketplace (GeM) contract and supply order have also been issued for 30 containerised traffic booths at a cost of Rs 103.5 lakh, with prototype preparation underway.

Anshul Garg, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, gave a detailed presentation on measures undertaken in and around Srinagar, including identification of parking spaces, decongestion initiatives, ITMS-enabled junctions, e-charging stations, remodelling of bus stops and rectification of identified black spots.

Commissioner Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department (H&UDD), Mandeep Kaur, presented the status of various interventions being implemented by the department and urban local bodies to streamline public transport, regulate parking, develop vending zones and strengthen technology-enabled traffic management.

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