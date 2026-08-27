Make Suru all-season tourism destination: L-G at summer fest

Ladakh’s Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, today virtually inaugurated the second Suru Summer Festival 2026, being held at Damsna in the picturesque Suru Valley on August 26-27 to showcase the region’s rich cultural heritage, spectacular landscapes, adventure potential and unique way of life.

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A spokesman said the Suru Summer Festival has been included among the nine UT-level festivals under the ‘Celebrate Ladakh’ calendar, reinforcing the administration’s vision of promoting Ladakh as a year-round tourism destination.

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Highlighting the immense tourism potential of Suru Valley, L-G Saxena said the valley offers a unique combination of dramatic Himalayan landscapes, lush green valleys, rivers, culture and adventure and has the potential to emerge as one of India’s leading mountain tourism destinations. He noted that Suru has already received national and international attention, including recognition by National Geographic among its 25 best destinations to visit in 2025.

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The iconic Nun-Kun massif, with Nun Peak rising to approximately 7,135m and Kun Peak to around 7,077m, along with the valley’s mountaineering and expedition potential, the Lieutenant Governor said, provides a strong foundation for positioning Suru as a premier destination for high-altitude adventure tourism.

L-G Saxena emphasised that the Suru Festival should evolve beyond a two-day celebration into a signature tourism platform that takes Suru to the world, celebrates its mountains, culture and people and creates sustainable livelihood opportunities for local communities. He highlighted the potential for river rafting, paragliding, cycling, trekking, fishing, nature walks and other adventure activities, which could create opportunities for local youth as guides, instructors, operators and entrepreneurs.

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He stressed that such activities should be developed beyond the festival period to make Suru an all-season experiential destination while maintaining safety, professional standards and responsible tourism practices.

The Lieutenant Governor also underlined the importance of showcasing Suru’s traditional way of life. Its farmlands, local produce, livestock, handicrafts, cuisine and village life, he said, could provide visitors with authentic local experiences.

Making a special appeal to the youth and entrepreneurs of Suru, the Lieutenant Governor urged them to become active partners in building the valley as a distinctive tourism destination. He said that while the government could provide infrastructure, connectivity, promotion and policy support, a tourism destination is ultimately built by its people, entrepreneurs and local communities. He called upon the people of Suru to focus on quality, cleanliness, hospitality and authentic experiences, noting that every visitor who leaves the valley with a memorable experience becomes an ambassador for Suru.