Maken attacks BJP over Rahul episode

Jammu, March 28
Former Union minister and senior All India Congress Committee (AICC) leader Ajay Maken today said it was not only Rahul Gandhi, but also “democracy had been disqualified” from Parliament.
Speaking at a press conference in Jammu, Maken launched a scathing attack on the BJP, alleging the whole episode (Rahul’s disqualification) had been orchestrated only to defend the “fraud by Adani group”.
Reiterating the Congress’ demand that a joint parliamentary committee be constituted to inquire into the “scam”, Maken said, “The fight of the Congress is for restoration of democracy, for protecting interests of small investors and other issues,” he added.
