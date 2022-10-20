Malik appears virtually in court for hearing in IAF men’s killing case

Our Correspondent

Jammu, October 19

J&K Liberation Front (JKLF) chief and separatist leader Yasin Malik on Wednesday appeared virtually before a court for hearing of a case related to the killing of four Indian Air Force (IAF) officers in 1990. He appeared before a special court in Jammu from Tihar Jail.

There was suspense over his physical presence as the court had in September issued production warrant after he requested for his physical appearance. The case related to the killing of the IAF officers in which Malik is the prime accused was listed for Wednesday while another case of kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of former CM Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, in which Malik is an accused, has been listed for Thursday.

SK Bhat, senior advocate who appeared on behalf of the prosecution, said Malik appeared in a virtual mode. “Special judge of the TADA court had issued a production warrant on the last date of the case. However, Tihar’s superintendent of the jail number 7 informed the court that as Malik had been serving life imprisonment in terror-funding case, he couldn’t be transported to Jammu, which was accepted by the judge,” Bhat informed.

The next hearing will be on November 23. Malik had also sought his physical presence in Rubaiya Sayeed kidnapping case. Bhat informed media outside the court that the Thursday’s hearing would also be held in a virtual mode. Bhat also informed that a witness had identified Malik and his aides as the ones who killed IAF officers in Srinagar.

Physical presence not possible

A Tihar jail official reportedly informed the court that as Malik was serving life imprisonment in a terror-funding case, he couldn’t be transported to Jammu.