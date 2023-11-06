Man accused of killing wife sent to seven-day police remand

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 5

A man arrested for allegedly committing the murder of his wife at Nandpur in Samba district has been remanded to seven-day police custody.

Gurdeep Singh had allegedly murdered his 32-year old wife Arti Devi on October 27. The police, after completing inquest proceedings under Section 174 CrPC, had converted inquest into murder case and arrested the accused.

“As interrogation of the accused is required to unravel further facts, police sought and got seven days police remand and interrogation is going on by SHO Amit Sangra, SDPO Rohit Kumar and Additional SP Samba Surinder Choudhary,” said an official of Samba police.

#Jammu