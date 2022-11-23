Man accused of raping 9-yr-old held in Rajouri

PTI

Jammu, November 22

A 35-year-old man has been arrested from a village near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl, the police said on Tuesday.

Ishfaq Lone, a resident of Narsoo village, had been on the run after relatives of the victim lodged a police complaint in the Udhampur district on November 17 based on which a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences and IPC sections, a police official said.