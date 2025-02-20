DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Man accused of theft dies in police custody in Ramban, probe ordered

Man accused of theft dies in police custody in Ramban, probe ordered

A 27-year-old man, who was picked up by police for his alleged involvement in several theft cases, died at a health centre after falling sick in custody in Ramban district, officials said on Wednesday. Ramban District Magistrate Baseer-ul-Haq Choudhary ordered...
article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Feb 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational Photo.
Advertisement

A 27-year-old man, who was picked up by police for his alleged involvement in several theft cases, died at a health centre after falling sick in custody in Ramban district, officials said on Wednesday.

Ramban District Magistrate Baseer-ul-Haq Choudhary ordered a magisterial inquiry following the death of Mohd Abid, a resident of Thopal village of Batote, and its completion within a week’s time.

Abid, said to be a drug addict, was picked up by police some days back and complained uneasiness in the lockup on Tuesday, the officials said, adding he was shifted to Community Health Centre (CHC), Batote, where he breathed his last.

Advertisement

The body of the deceased is lying at the health centre and will be handed over to his family for last rites after completion of post-mortem and other legal formalities shortly, they said.

The district magistrate appointed Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rizwan Asgar as an inquiry officer to conduct the discrete inquiry into the matter leading to Abid’s death.

Advertisement

“The inquiry officer shall look into the cause and circumstances that lead to the death of the individual and shall fix the responsibility of the same. He shall submit his report within a week’s time positively from the date of issue of this order,” District Magistrate Choudhary said in an order issued on Tuesday evening.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper