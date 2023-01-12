Man apprehended with Rs 57 lakh in Kupwara

Srinagar: The police have apprehended a man in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir after seizing more than Rs 57 lakh in cash from him. Syed Irfan Abdullah was caught in presence of a magistrate following recovery of Rs 57.43 lakh, which was concealed in a geyser, at Laribal in Kupwara, a police spokesperson said. A case has been registered and investigation initiated, the spokesperson added. pti
5 clinics sealed for flouting norms in Doda district
Jammu: The health authorities in Doda district have sealed five unauthorised private clinics and laboratories in a crackdown to ensure regulation of the Clinical Establishments Act, 2010. Doda CMO Dr Mohd Yaqoob Mir took action on the directions of the district administration. A team of officials inspected 57 private clinics out of which five were sealed for not having the valid registration documents.
