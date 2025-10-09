DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Man arrested for 'desecrating' Guru Granth Sahib in Samba

Man arrested for 'desecrating' Guru Granth Sahib in Samba

Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 04:00 AM Oct 09, 2025 IST
The accused in custody of the police.
Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly desecrating the Guru Granth Sahib in Samba district, officials said.

In a statement, Samba police stated that Manjit Singh, a resident of Koulpur village in Ramgarh, reportedly used some inflammable oil to set ablaze the holy text late Tuesday night, sparking widespread protests by the Sikh community, a police officer said.

“The person has been arrested and booked under the relevant sections in a case at Ramgarh police station. Further investigation is underway,” he said.

Meanwhile, officiating Jathedar of the Akal Takht, Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj, visited the gurdwara today and conducted a comprehensive investigation. A four-member team of the SGPC also visited the spot.

The Jathedar took strong note of the desecration and imposed a lifetime ban on all office-bearers and members of the management committee of Gurdwara Singh Sabha, Koulpur, including their family members, prohibiting them from ever holding managerial responsibilities in any gurdwara in future.

Samba police have appealed to the Sikh community to remain calm and not pay heed to any rumours regarding the incident.

