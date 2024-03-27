Man arrested for extortion

Jammu, March 26
The police arrested a man for using a toy pistol for extortion from the general public.
Rajpora police received an information that some persons in the jurisdiction of police station were extorting money from the general public by intimidating them. In this regard, an FIR was registered under Section 384, 506 and 420 and investigation set into motion. During the course of investigation one person namely Andleeb Ahmad Mir, a resident of Rajpora, was arrested and two toy pistols used for the crime were recovered from his possession. Further investigation of the case is going on, said police. The police appealed to the general public to report the miscreants to the police who use terror for extortion and create public panic.
