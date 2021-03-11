Man arrested for 'justifying' artiste's killing

Srinagar, June 4
A man has been detained under the stringent Public Safety Act for allegedly uploading a video in which he justified the killing of Kashmiri television artiste Amreen Bhat, the police said today.
Provisions under the Public Safety Act have been slapped on the accused, Mohammad Irfan Bhat of Baramulla.
Amreen Bhat was shot dead by terrorists at Hashroo in Chadoora on May 25. “The act of uploading such a hateful video and justifying the killing of the artiste has not only caused alarm and fear amongst the class of people performing art, but also their family members. Moreover, this act also amounts to supporting terrorist acts besides having the tendency to make more people vulnerable to such attacks,” the police spokesman said.
The police added that Mohammad Irfan Bhat has been detained and lodged in Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu.
It is worth mentioning here that Amreen Bhat was very active on social media platforms, known for lipsyncing to famous Bollywood numbers. She was shot dead at her home. Her 10-year-old nephew had sustained injuries.
