Man arrested for raping minor niece in Jammu

PTI

Jammu, March 26

A man was arrested for allegedly raping his minor niece on the outskirts of Jammu, the police said on Tuesday.

Subash Chander, a resident of Chinore, allegedly raped the girl when she was alone at her house on March 19, a police spokesman said.

Chander was arrested after a written complaint was lodged by the girl’s mother on March 24 alleging that the accused raped her daughter when she had gone to a hospital. A case was registered under relevant sections of law at Domana police station and further investigation is in progress, the spokesman said. The police said due course of law will be followed during the probe.

