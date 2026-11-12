Man arrested in Baramulla, 2 hand grenades seized from him

Security forces arrested a man and seized two hand grenades from him in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said on Thursday.

The suspicious individual was apprehended from the Baderkote forest area of Tangmarg in the north Kashmir district, a police spokesman said.

He identified the man as Ghulam Jeelani Reshi.

The spokesman said a hand grenade was seized from Reshi's possession, and on his disclosure, another concealed grenade was subsequently recovered from the forest.

Advertisement

An FIR has been registered at the Tangmarg police station, and further investigation is under way to ascertain the source, intended use and possible links of the recovered explosives, the spokesman added.