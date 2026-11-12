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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Man arrested in Baramulla, 2 hand grenades seized from him

Man arrested in Baramulla, 2 hand grenades seized from him

The suspicious individual is apprehended from the Baderkote forest area of Tangmarg in the north Kashmir district

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 10:31 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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An FIR has been registered at the Tangmarg police station. Photo for representation
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Security forces arrested a man and seized two hand grenades from him in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said on Thursday.

The suspicious individual was apprehended from the Baderkote forest area of Tangmarg in the north Kashmir district, a police spokesman said.

He identified the man as Ghulam Jeelani Reshi.

The spokesman said a hand grenade was seized from Reshi's possession, and on his disclosure, another concealed grenade was subsequently recovered from the forest.

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An FIR has been registered at the Tangmarg police station, and further investigation is under way to ascertain the source, intended use and possible links of the recovered explosives, the spokesman added.

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