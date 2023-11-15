Man arrested in Jammu; sword, heroin recovered

Jammu, November 14
The Jammu police arrested a criminal and recovered a sword and heroin from his possession when he tried to dodge a checkpost in the Miran Sahib area.
“On Monday, a party of the Miran Sahib police station, under the supervision of Sub-Divisional Police Officer Nikhil Gogna, laid a routine vehicle checking naka at Dak Bunglow,” an official of the Jammu police said. He said during checking, one car was asked to stop. The driver instead of stopping the vehicle tried to flee the spot. He crashed with a scooty coming from the same side, the official said. Due to the accident, both the vehicles got damaged. The pillon rider of the scooty was injured. The police party intercepted the car. During the search, one sword was recovered from the vehicle, and a herione-like substance about 5.55 gram was recovered from the driver’s possession. The driver has been identified as Manpreet Singh and booked under the NDPS Act.
