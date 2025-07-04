DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Man charged with using fake papers to get job at SKIMS, Srinagar

Man charged with using fake papers to get job at SKIMS, Srinagar

Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:45 AM Jul 04, 2025 IST
Representational Photo.
The Economic Offences Wing, Srinagar (Crime Branch Kashmir) has submitted a chargesheet before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar against a Srinagar resident for allegedly submitting a fake Medical Council of India (MCI) registration certificate and other forged medical documents when he was engaged at SKIMS Bemina, Srinagar.

The Crime Branch had received a complaint alleging therein that Numan Farooq Wani, a resident of Umarabad Zainakote in Srinagar, had submitted fake MCI registration certificate and other medical documents at the time of his engagement at SKIMS, Srinagar.

Wani was working the health institute since December 2016 and was drawing salary from the government exchequer on the basis of these fake documents, the complaint stated.

It was further alleged that the MBBS MD Certificate and registration certificate from MCI and State Medical Council were fake. Upon receipt of this complaint, a case FIR No. 01/2023 was registered at Police Station, Economic Offences Wing, Srinagar (CBK).

The investigation of the case was concluded as proved against Wani for commission of offences and the chargesheet (challan) of the case has accordingly been presented in the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar for judicial determination, the statement noted.

