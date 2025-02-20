DT
PT
Man climbs on mobile tower in Rajouri, rescued after six hours

PTI
Rajouri, Updated At : 03:45 AM Feb 20, 2025 IST
Representational photo.
A 40-year-old man climbed a mobile tower and threatened to commit suicide in Rajouri district on Wednesday, officials said.

He was rescued in a joint operation by police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), ending an over six-hour-long drama in Thanamandi town, the officials said.

Javaid Kohli, who is running a shop in the town and is named in several cases related to his alleged criminal activities including drug peddling, climbed the mobile tower at 9 am and went live on his social media account, they said.

Civil and police officers rushed to the scene to persuade him to get down from the tower, the officials said. They said Kohli did not respond to the repeated requests from the officers and his family. Kohli claimed that he was being harassed by the police and he will come down only when he will get an assurance from some senior government or police official.

After a long persuasion with an assurance that all his genuine concerns will be addressed, Kohli was rescued around 3.15 pm, the officials said.

