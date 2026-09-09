Man dies after falling unconscious at police post in Jammu; family alleges custodial torture

A 32-year-old man died after allegedly falling unconscious at Chakroi police post in R S Pura sector near here early Wednesday, triggering protests by locals and family members who alleged custodial torture and sought an impartial probe and compensation.

Superintendent of Police, headquarters, Anna Sinha who rushed to the spot to pacify the protesters, said both departmental and magisterial inquiries were ordered into the death, assuring that any wrongdoing or lapses found during the probe would invite action as per law.

Advertisement

Official sources said four police personnel posted at the police post were attached to the headquarters following the incident.

Advertisement

The deceased, Uttam Chand, a resident of Rakh village, was picked up by the police from his house in the early hours following a complaint and taken to Chakroi police post where he fell unconscious and subsequently taken to the Sub-district Hospital R S Pura at around 4 am, the sources said.

Chand was referred to Government Medical College Jammu but died on way to the hospital, they said, adding the body was shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem.

Advertisement

Following the death, the family members and relatives of the deceased staged a massive protest, demanding clarity over the circumstances leading to the man’s death and seeking appropriate action.

Talking to reporters after trying to pacify the protesters, the SP said they have come to assure the family of the deceased that they will get justice.

“They have lost their son, and we also feel deeply saddened whenever such an incident occurs. That is why the entire police administration along with the sub-divisional magistrate, has come here to ensure that all proceedings required under law are carried out properly and that justice is served,” she said.

Sinha said the administration would not label anyone guilty or accused until the facts emerge from the investigation.

“At this stage, we will not call anyone guilty, an accused, or use any such terminology. A proper departmental inquiry and a magisterial inquiry into the death have already been ordered,” she said.

Sinha said statements of the deceased’s family and witnesses would be recorded and every aspect of the incident would be examined.

“If it is found that any wrongdoing or lapses have occurred-whether on the part of police personnel or outsiders-then, as per law, appropriate legal action and punishment will be taken against those responsible,” the SP said.

She said the police had arrested the person against whom allegations had been made that he had a scuffle with Chand over some issue and brought him into custody after he had initially fled.

“As far as the matter of the physical altercation between the two individuals is concerned, that is what led to the entire incident. Exactly what happened is something we are investigating. It will be established through the inquiry,” she said, adding no one will be spared.

The officer said the CCTV footage would be examined as part of the inquiry.

She said a proper post-mortem would be conducted and a medical board comprising around five to six doctors would examine the body and submit its findings.

The deceased’s family and local residents have alleged that policemen started thrashing him soon after he was taken into custody from his house, terming his death as “custodial killing”.

The protesters demanded constitution of a special investigation team (SIT), a fair and transparent investigation, videography of the post-mortem, and compensation of Rs 1 crore to the bereaved family.

They also sought an SPO job for a member of the deceased’s family.

The SP said the demands relating to compensation and an SPO appointment would be taken up with the higher authorities, as these matters did not fall within her level of authority.

Former BJP minister Sham Lal Choudhary, who also visited the protest site, termed the incident as “unfortunate” and said no one has the right to take someone’s life, irrespective of the issue.

He demanded an impartial inquiry and a strict action against those found guilty.