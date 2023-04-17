Man gets death sentence for beheading mother

PTI

Jammu, April 16

A local court has awarded death penalty to a 45-year-old man for beheading his mother in 2014 over a piece of land in Udhampur district.

Jeet Singh, a resident of Ramnagar, murdered his mother Vaishno Devi on December 7, 2014. He also tried to kill his wife Santosh Devi when she tried to come to the rescue of her mother-in-law.

The convict was demanding land rights from the deceased besides asking her to reside with his brother Mulakh Raj.

“This case falls within the ambit of the rarest of the rare cases,” the court observed.