Man hangs self

Man hangs self

Photo for representational purpose only.

PTI

Kathua/Jammu, February 6

A suspected drug peddler allegedly hanged himself inside a lockup at a police station in Kathua. Demanding judicial probe, his relatives blocked the Jammu-Pathankot highway. —

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab Election

Charanjit Singh Channi is Congress's CM candidate for Punjab polls

2
Entertainment

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92

3
Punjab Election

Punjab Assembly elections: Sunil Jakhar dismisses reports of quitting Congress

4
Trending

Spanish woman tries Indian food for the first time; you can’t miss her reaction

5
Entertainment OBITUARY

India loses a rare gem. Lata Mangeshkar’s voice will resonate forever

6
Nation

Music legend Lata Mangeshkar cremated in Mumbai with full state honours; leaders, celebs pay tributes

7
Punjab

Schools to reopen in Punjab from February 7

8
Nation

When doctor told Lata Mangeshkar that she was being poisoned slowly

9
Nation

PM Modi offers floral tributes to music legend Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Shivaji Park

10
Nation

EC extends ban on roadshows, vehicle rallies for polls; relaxes norms for indoor and outdoor political meets

Don't Miss

View All
Raveena Tandon on being pranked by Aamir Khan on 'Andaz Apna Apna' set; know how she got back at him
Entertainment

Raveena Tandon on being pranked by Aamir Khan on 'Andaz Apna Apna' set; know how she got back at him

Video: Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad hides face with hair as actor holds her hand in public
Entertainment

Video: Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad hides face with hair as actor holds her hand in public

In pictures, snow turns Shimla into winter wonderland, bright sunshine 3 days; tourists influx increase manifold
Himachal

In pictures, snow turns Shimla into winter wonderland, sun shines after 3 days; tourists influx increases manifold

Video clips, memes questioning leaders’ work trend online
Punjab Election

Video clips, memes questioning Punjab leaders' work trend online

PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies
Bathinda

On Basant Panchami, parties take Punjab election fight to the skies

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen
Entertainment

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow
Himachal

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season's first snow

Had it not been for this condition that cricketer Ravi Shastri put on Amrita Singh, she wouldn’t have married Saif Ali Khan
Entertainment

Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh wanted to get married, but after condition put by cricketer, she ended up dating Vinod Khanna and marrying Saif

Top Stories

Ottawa mayor declares state of emergency over Covid protests

Ottawa mayor declares state of emergency over Covid protests in Canada

Mayor Jim Watson says the declaration highlights the need fo...

Channi Congress’s CM face

Charanjit Singh Channi Congress's Punjab CM face

Rahul Gandhi: Poor Dalit Punjab’s choice

EC eases curbs on rallies, ban on roadshows stays

Election Commission eases curbs on rallies, ban on roadshows stays

The maximum number of persons allowed for door-to-door canva...

Congress chooses Dalit leader to fight anti-incumbency

Congress chooses Dalit leader Channi to fight anti-incumbency

The Congress clearly aims to reach out to the underprivilege...

Sending out a strong message beyond Punjab

Congress's CM face: Sending out a strong message beyond Punjab

By announcing Channi as party’s CM face, Rahul Gandhi walked...

Cities

View All

Kin out to garner maximum support

Kin out to garner maximum support

Pakistan kabaddi lovers want Badals back in power

When two melody queens from India and Pakistan met at zero line

Amritsar-Khemkaran train service resumes

Workers elated after Cong picks Channi as CM face

Parties bank on the young & educated

Punjab election: Parties bank on the young & educated

Kin, city rejoice at Raj, Harnoor’s feat

U19 World Cup win: Kin, Chandigarh rejoice at Raj Angad Bawa, Harnoor Singh's feat

Health, frontline workers' booster shot uptake slow in Chandigarh

Rain likely in tricity on February 9

Mohali to open schools for Class VI onwards today

Panchkula allows offices to function at 100% capacity

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

No law to release unmarried deceased male’s frozen semen sample to parents, legal heirs: HC told

Delhi Law graduate held for duping over 200 people

Poll ’22: Health Dept goes into overdrive to jab polling staff

Poll '22: Health Dept goes into overdrive to jab polling staff

Schools reopen from today

This family is keeping the legacy of serving Army alive since WWI

Constituency watch: Jalandhar North

Open House: What should be done to end common man's woes, especially during VIP movement?

Major fire at paint store on Rahon road in Ludhiana

Major fire at paint store on Rahon road in Ludhiana

Daily Covid cases below 100 after month in Ludhiana district

Will return to power with big majority: Charanjit Singh Channi

Educational institutions to reopen today

Fraudsters target people on pretext of Covid-19 vaccine registration

Fight to save state from mafia: Bhagwant Mann

Fight to save Punjab from mafia: Bhagwant Mann

Patiala dist sees 3 Covid deaths, 26 fresh infections, 13 from city

Young voters hold the key for elderly contestants in district

National Lok Adalat on March 12

Universities, colleges in Patiala to reopen today