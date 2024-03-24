Man held for abducting, raping minor

Jammu, March 23
A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly abducting and raping a minor here, police said.
The accused — Abdul Majeed — was absconding since October last year when an FIR was lodged against him, police said.
Majeed was booked under Sections 363 (abduction) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, police said.
The incident occurred last year when Majeed, a resident of the Gandoh area of Doda, allegedly eloped and married a teenager and then raped her. A chargesheet against Majeed was filed in December, they said.
He was arrested from Srinagar and brought to Doda where he was produced in a court, they said.
