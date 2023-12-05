Man held for abetting wife’s suicide

Jammu, December 4
Samba police have solved the mysterious death of a woman JKAS aspirant by arresting three accused, including her husband and two women, and registered a case for abetment to suicide against them at Bari Brahmana police station.
On January 8, 2018, police had initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 CrPC to ascertain the actual cause of death of Parveen Kumari, whose body was found under mysterious circumstances at Badhoi area. Police had also seized a suicide note written by Parveen Kumari.
“After concluding inquest proceedings on the basis of oral and documentary evidence as well as FSL and medical reports, police had converted inquest into FIR under Section 306 of IPC (abetment of suicide) and investigation was started. Case was proved against Parveen’s husband Raghubir Singh, a resident of Uppar Barnai, and two other relatives. All three accused have been arrested by headed by Bari Brahmana police team,” said a police spokesperson.
