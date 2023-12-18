Man held for drug peddling

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 17

Acting tough against drug peddlers, the Kashmir police have arrested a notorious drug smuggler in Baramulla.

The accused, identified as Safan Shafi Zargar, a resident of Tawheed Gunj, Baramulla, has been booked under PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority, a police spokesperson said. The accused has been subsequently lodged in the Central Kot Balwal Jail, Jammu.

Many cases are registered against Zargar. He has been found involved in promoting drug trade by supplying the same to local youth of Baramulla town and other areas of the district. Despite many FIRs against him, he did not mend his ways and was again found involved in drug trade, the police said. “Efforts are being made to keep society free from drug abuse,” a police spokesperson said.

