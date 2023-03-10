Man held for ‘hate’ post on social media

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 9

The police arrested a government employee for uploading a “hate post” on social media in Doda district of Jammu on Thursday.

The police said Amrik Singh, a resident of Beoli in Doda, posted as a Class IV employee in the office of the chief education officer, was found having uploaded a hate post on his social media account. “There were every apprehension of eruption of law and order problem in the district,” the police statement read. It further stated that in the wake of sensitivity of the matter and to prevent the situation from turning into law and order problem, the Doda police arrested the person. After preparing a detailed report, he was produced before the Executive Magistrate Class I and was sent to district jail in Bhaderwah under preventive detention.