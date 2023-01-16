Man held for rape, sharing video on social media

PTI

Jammu: A man was arrested here for “rape and filming the act and sharing it on social media”, the police said on Sunday. The accused is a resident of the Bishnah area on the outskirts of Jammu, a police spokesman said. A case has been lodged under the IPC and the IT Act.PTI

Rahul’s J&K rally to be huge, says Congress leader

Srinagar: The Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, will reach J&K on January 19 and culminate in a huge rally on January 30, Congress leader Rajani Patil said. “We are receiving several calls from people to attend the rally. We need a huge venue to accommodate so many people,” she said. PTI

PM has vision for progressive, prosperous J&K, says BJP

Jammu: BJP leader Devender Singh Rana has said the PM has a vision for a progressive and prosperous J&K. It is incumbent upon all to come forward and strengthen his hands, he said while addressing a meeting of office-bearers and prominent workers in Samba.