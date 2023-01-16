Man held for rape, sharing video on social media

Jammu: A man was arrested here for “rape and filming the act and sharing it on social media”, the police said on Sunday. The accused is a resident of the Bishnah area on the outskirts of Jammu, a police spokesman said. A case has been lodged under the IPC and the IT Act.PTI
Rahul’s J&K rally to be huge, says Congress leader
Srinagar: The Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, will reach J&K on January 19 and culminate in a huge rally on January 30, Congress leader Rajani Patil said. “We are receiving several calls from people to attend the rally. We need a huge venue to accommodate so many people,” she said. PTI
PM has vision for progressive, prosperous J&K, says BJP
Jammu: BJP leader Devender Singh Rana has said the PM has a vision for a progressive and prosperous J&K. It is incumbent upon all to come forward and strengthen his hands, he said while addressing a meeting of office-bearers and prominent workers in Samba.
68 killed as Nepal plane crashes
Carrying 72, aircraft falls into gorge near Pokhara airport ...
Icy winds lash region, minus 1°C in Faridkot
Ground frost could hit crops, say experts