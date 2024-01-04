Man held for setting vehicles ablaze in Rajouri

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 3

Rajouri police on Wednesday arrested a person, who is accused of setting two vehicles, including a motorbike and a load carrier, on fire.

Sunderbani police station received a complaint from Satpal, a resident of Fulwari Bajwal, that on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, some unknown persons set his vehicles ablaze. The vehicles have registration number JK11G 3081 (motorcycle) and JK11F-1369 (Mahindra Bolero load carrier).

On this information a case under Section 435 of IPC was registered. “The police team rushed to the spot and collected all relevant evidences. Based on some credible clues, police picked one suspect namely Satish Kumar (26),” an official said.

“The suspect during interrogation disclosed his involvement in the commission of crime. He has been arrested and further investigation is going on,” the official said.

