Man held for uploading obscene pics

Jammu, April 19
A man was arrested by the cyber police here for allegedly capturing obscene photographs of a girl and circulating them on social media, officials said on Wednesday.
Sanjay Kumar, alias Kala, a resident of Kalyar-Mathwar, was arrested from Durga Nagar area of Chinore after a case was registered based on the girl’s complaint, Superintendent of Police, South Jammu, Mamta Sharma said.
She said the case was registered at the cyber police station for a detailed investigation to ensure justice to the victim and her family, who got deeply harassed and depressed due to “heinous criminal act” of the accused.
Kala’s mobile phone was seized for further analysis. The involvement of others is being looked into.
