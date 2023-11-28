Man held with heroin, stolen money garlands

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 27

A drug peddler was arrested by Samba police with heroin and 79 money garlands. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Imran, a resident of Iqbal Colony in Baramulla.

The police informed that along with peddling dugs, Imran also committed thefts and was wanted at different police stations in theft cases. Samba police are in constant touch with other police stations to gather more information regarding his criminal conduct. Samba police had arrested Imran Khan on Sunday at Sarore in the jurisdiction of Bari Brahmana police station and had seized as many as 79 money garlands amounting to Rs 95,880 and heroin valuing Rs 45,000 after conducting a search.

“As soon as the news regarding his arrest and recovery flashed, Banihal police contacted police authorities of Samba and informed them regarding the theft of money garlands from a shop situated at Banihal and also shared video clips and photographs,” informed a police official.

Samba SSP Benam Tosh said, “Drug peddlers and addicts from different corners of J&K are coming to infamous ‘chitta’ hotspots where patrolling has been intensified and police is apprehending the accused under NDPS Act and preventive sections of law.”

