Man killed, 3 hurt in Udhampur accident

PTI

Jammu, January 29

An 18-year-old man was killed and three others injured when a truck crashed into a shop in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

The truck was on its way to Udhampur from Jammu when its driver lost control of the vehicle and it hit a roadside shop before turning turtle late Friday night, a police official said.

He said four people, including the truck driver, were injured in the accident and were rushed to hospital where one of them succumbed to injuries on Saturday. An electricity transformer, a parked van and a two-wheeler were also damaged in the incident, the official said. He said a case was registered and further investigation is on. —