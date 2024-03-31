Man kills nephew

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 30

A 32-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his uncle in a border village in Poonch district, officials said on Saturday.

Joginder Singh, an ex-serviceman who is currently a member of the village defence guard, had an argument with his nephew Gagandeep Singh (32) over some domestic issues at Dara Dullian.

