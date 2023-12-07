Man posing as Army officer chargesheeted for job fraud

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 6

The Economic Offences Wing of the Jammu Crime Branch produced 313-page chargesheet against accused Deepak Kumar, who duped a complainant of Rs 5 lakh by impersonating as an Army officer. Kumar, a resident of Nathel Chak village, Kathua, was booked under Sections 419, 420 of the IPC.

The Crime Branch on Wednesday produced the chargesheet in the court for judicial determination for his involvement in luring the complainant by impersonating as Army major to arrange a job in Military Engineering Service (MES) for the victim against monetary considerations of Rs 5 lakh with the ulterior motive of cheating, an official informed. The accused is a habitual cheat involved in multiple cases of cheating and fraud, he added.

A written complaint was lodged by Darshan Kumar, a resident of Mansar in Samba, alleging that accused Deepak Kumar came in contact of his wife in July 2021 at Nud village in Samba and thereafter visited the house of the complainant, impersonating himself as Major in the Army and lured the complainant on pretext of arranging a job in favour of his brother-in-law in lieu of Rs 5 lakh as there were vacancies in MES.

He also asked him to arrange all necessary documents for the purpose and ultimately duped him of his hard earned money.

“The accused is also involved in two more cases for commission of crime of similar nature,” said an official.

