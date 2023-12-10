Man, wife among 4 chargesheeted in J&K Bank Rs 5 cr fraud case

PTI

Jammu, December 9

A married couple and two others were chargesheeted here for their alleged involvement in swindling Rs 5 crore in loans from a Jammu and Kashmir Bank branch in Poonch district, an official said on Saturday.

The 496-page preliminary chargesheet was filed by the Crime Branch, Jammu, in a court here against Saleem Yosuf Bhatti, the alleged mastermind of the scam, Mohd Altaf and his wife Ruksana Tabassum, and Zahida Parveen, a spokesman for the agency said.

The official said Bhatti, who earlier worked as a contractual employee in the Integrated Water Management Programme appropriated the money by misusing his position and misrepresenting facts. The Jammu crime branch had earlier this year registered a case in the matter following a complaint by the J&K Bank, which alleged that Bhatti along with others illegally “activated” the inactive accounts of Watershed Committee at the bank’s branch in Lassana village of Surankote tehsil in Poonch.

Subsequently, the accused changed names on the accounts, fabricated fake salary certificates and confirmation letters issuing them to several non-existing employees, and managed personal loans, cash credit loans, and car loans in crores by presenting themselves as government employees, the spokesman said.

He said the accused also managed to open fraudulent government accounts at J&K Bank Branch Office Mendhar and Branch Office Bus Stand Mendhar.

