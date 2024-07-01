Marathon events held in Ladakh to honour Army

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 30

To mark the platinum jubilee of the Zojila Battle and the silver jubilee of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Army, in collaboration with the Sarhad Foundation, Pune, and the civil administration, organised a series of marathon events at Dras.

The marathons honoured the valour and sacrifice of the armed forces during these pivotal military operations.

Flagged off by GOC of the Forever in Operations Division, the event began with a grand ceremony at the Zojila War Memorial and Kargil War Memorial. Participants ran from the icy heights of Zojila to the historic battlegrounds of Dras, with five runs ranging from 4 km to 44 km open to all age groups. The event saw widespread participation from national and local runners from the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Jaffar Ali won the 10-km male race and Stanzin Chodol was victorious in 10 km female race, Tirtha Kumar won 25-km male and Tashi Ladol 25-km female, Nawang Tsering won 44-km male, and Diskit Dolma 44-km female race.

Sanjay Nahar, founder of Sarhad Foundation, Pune, said, “Today, we celebrate 25 years of Kargil Vijay Diwas with this magnificent Sarhad Shauryathon, with global participants paying tribute to the martyrs.” He emphasised the lasting impact of their efforts, promising continued support for the youth and residents of Kargil.

