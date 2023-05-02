 Marine, NSG commandos to be deployed to secure G20 meet in Kashmir : The Tribune India

The meeting focused on the deployment of security personnel, counter drone measures and other critical aspects of security planning

Marine, NSG commandos to be deployed to secure G20 meet in Kashmir

Srinagar, May 2

Marine and NSG commandos will be deployed to secure the venue of the G20 working group meeting scheduled to be held in Kashmir later this month, a senior official said on Tuesday.

At a security review meeting here, Additional Director General of Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar emphasised the importance of river and lake domination in ensuring the security of the G20 summit, a police handout said. Kumar also emphasised the need for the Marine Commandos (MARCOS) to be deployed to provide a strong security cover for the water bodies around the summit venues, it added.

“The ADGP Kashmir shared with all stakeholders that NSG teams will be used for counter fidayeen attack along with SOG and specialise NSG teams to counter drones will be deployed at all venues,” the police said.

The security officials who attended the meeting reviewed the current security arrangements in place and discussed possible ways to enhance the security measures to ensure the safety of all participants and attendees during the event.

Apart from the security measures, the meeting also discussed the management of foreign NGOs and media personnel during the summit, the police said.

The GOC of Kilo Force assured that all assistance like domination of high reaches, corridor protection, additional area surveillance teams for area domination specifically in the night will be provided.

During the meeting, special focus on emerging threat of VBIEDs and other modes of potential terror attacks including potential fidayeen strikes, standoff fire and grenade attacks were discussed in detail and counter measures to counter these terror threats were also discussed, the police said.

Kumar emphasised the need for coordinated efforts to ensure foolproof security for the summit.

The officials also discussed the deployment of security personnel, traffic management, and crowd control measures to be adopted for the peaceful conduct of the summit.

The ADGP urged all agencies to work in a coordinated manner in order to ensure the success of the summit, which is expected to be attended by several high-profile dignitaries from across the world.

The meeting focused on the deployment of security personnel, counter drone measures and other critical aspects of security planning.

Kumar directed the officials to ensure that the security arrangements are put in place well before the summit, and the deployment of security personnel should be done in a manner that does not cause inconvenience to the local residents and tourists.

He also emphasised the need to be vigilant and take pre-emptive measures to prevent any untoward incident during the summit.

He further advised them that additional security measures should be placed at the vulnerable locations to avoid any untoward incident during the G20 summit.

