Maroge tunnel thrown open

Samaan Lateef
Srinagar, October 7
In a significant infrastructure milestone, authorities have officially opened a crucial 645-metre section of the Jammu-Srinagar highway, including the two-lane Maroge tunnel and a viaduct in Ramban district. It will mitigate the risk of landslides and reduce the travel distance by 200 metres. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari shared the news on social media. “This not only boosts the region’s economic growth but also enhances the region’s appeal as a premier tourist destination,” noted Gadkari, adding that the project’s cost was around Rs 82 crore.
“This segment of the highway will also provide an alternative route bypassing the well-known Sita Ram Passi landslide area,” the minister added.
