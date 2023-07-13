Martyrs’ Day: Former J-K CM Omar Abdullah walks to party office without security

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, July 13

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah made a bold statement on Friday as he walked to his party office without any security cover. He claimed that the Jammu and Kashmir Police had denied him the necessary protection.

National Conference leader Omar, wearing a blue cap and slippers, embarked on the journey from his Gupkar residence to the Nawah-e-Subuh party headquarters. Retired justice Hasnain Masoodi, a party leader and member of parliament, and other party leaders joined him along the way.

“Dear @JmuKmrPolice, don’t think that refusing to give me my escort vehicles & ITBP cover will stop me. I’ll walk to where I have to get to, and that’s exactly what I’m doing now,” Omar tweeted.

However, as Omar reached his office, a security cover was provided to him, a police officer told The Tribune.

After reaching the office, Omar stated, “Now that I’ve got to the office and will go ahead with my programme, you will send everything. The fact is @JmuKmrPolice has stopped a lot of my senior colleagues from coming to the @JKNC_ office today by adopting the same tactics of stopping them in their homes. Notable amongst those stopped are Abdul Rahim Rather Sb, @AliMSagar_Sb, Ali Mohd Dar Sb, and others.”

Omar’s purpose for walking to the office was to speak at a function commemorating the killing of 22 people on June 13, 1931.

He managed to slip past a guard at the gate since he wasn’t provided with escort vehicles and ITBP cover, he said.

The National Conference, Omar’s party, tweeted: “Despite the restrictions placed on JKNC Vice President @OmarAbdullah, which denied him security vehicles and ITBP cover, he chose to walk from his home to the Nawai Subh office. His purpose was to address the party workers who had gathered there to pay their heartfelt tributes to the 1931 Martyrs.”

The spokesperson for the National Conference, Imran Dar, criticized the government’s actions, stating, “Government of India claims that J&K is going through an ‘unprecedented period of Normalcy,’ this is what the reality is. Notwithstanding the restrictions, former CM and ex-Union Minister @OmarAbdullah courageously made his way to party office to offer his tributes to 1931 martyrs.”

Earlier, on Wednesday, Omar had criticised the Central Government for allegedly lying to the Supreme Court in its affidavit supporting the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

“When our Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the Betaj Badsah (Beloved King), goes from one place to another, our roads are sealed for 15 minutes and sirens start creating noises. The civilian vehicles parked on roads sides are removed. No one is allowed to move from their places. Then they go to Supreme Court and say situation is normal. If situation is normal then why don’t you use cycles deployed in Srinagar city,” Omar said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, heavy security was deployed around Srinagar graveyard today to prevent political leaders and others from paying their respects on Martyrs’ Day.

This day holds great significance as it commemorates the killing of 22 people on July 13, 1931, which played a pivotal role in forcing Maharaja Hari Singh to hold the first Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir in 1934.

Despite the cancellation of the state holiday status after the scrapping of Article 370 in August 2019, July 13 remains deeply ingrained in the collective social and political memory of the people of Kashmir.

The National Conference, which traditionally holds a meeting at the graveyard, was denied permission to offer homage. However, Omar held a meeting at the party’s headquarters to commemorate the day, defying the restrictions imposed by the administration.

