Massive forest fire erupts at Udhampur’s Gangera Hills

Udhampur, June 2

A forest fire erupted in Gangera Hill in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, said officials. Upon receiving information about the fire, Forest Department personnel swung into action to bring the fire under control. “The fire erupted in the morning. Upon receiving information we reached the spot and began dousing the flames. The efforts to bring the fire under control are still on,” said Bharam Dutt Sharma, Block Forest Officer in Udhampur.

According to the preliminary estimate made by officials of the Forest Department, the fire has caused large-scale damage, razing down vast swathes of the forest and causing an estimated loss of crores in timber and other natural resources.

Another major forest fire has been raging in Daya Dhar of Ghordi Block, of the district for the past three days. The fire has intensified over the period, and despite continuous efforts by firefighters it remains uncontained. The Daya Dhar forest area is home to a significant population of peacocks, and the fire has undoubtedly caused harm to these magnificent birds. The loss of vegetation will impact not only the peacocks but other wildlife and the overall ecosystem.

The forest fires in the district pose a significant threat to the environment, wildlife, and local communities. The destruction of vegetation and the release of harmful pollutants into the atmosphere have far-reaching consequences. The loss of wildlife and the disruption of ecosystems are also major causes for concern.

Arti Sharma, BDC Ghordi, has urged the administration to deploy Indian Air Force helicopters to combat the fire in Daya Dhar. Emphasising the urgency of the situation and the immediate need for action, she said a large number of peacocks and other wildlife in the area were receiving ruthless deaths due to the fire.

