A massive search operation has been launched in a remote forest area of Kishtwar district in Jammu division after two Special Police Officers (SPOs), who were on patrol duty, reportedly went missing along with their service weapons.

Also Read: Terrorists fire at CRPF checkpost in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, 3 personnel injured

Reports of bike used in Kulgam attack 'false', say J&K Police

The two SPOs, identified as Rashpal Kumar (40) and Bobby Chand (54), were posted in the Kiyar area of Dachhan in Kishtwar. According to reports, they were attached to the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, which is actively engaged in anti-terror operations across the Union Territory.

Advertisement

The duo went missing while on patrol duty between Deharna and Kiyar.

Although there has been no official statement regarding their disappearance, the area where they were patrolling is surrounded by dense forests and has witnessed terrorist movement in the recent past. Some Hizbul Mujahideen militants are also believed to be active in the region.

Some reports suggested that the SPOs went missing after gunshots were heard in the area. However, no police official has confirmed these reports.