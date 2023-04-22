 Massive search operations in Poonch, drones, sniffer dogs deployed : The Tribune India

Massive search operations in Poonch, drones, sniffer dogs deployed

Security personnel during a search operation at the Bata-Doriya area in Poonch on Friday. PTI



Arjun Sharma

Jammu, April 21

A day after five soldiers of the Indian Army were killed in an ambush in Poonch, a massive search operation with the help of drones and sniffer dogs was launched by the Army and police in Bhimber Gali and Bhata Dhurian area in Mendhar of the district.

A combing operation was also launched in jungles of neighboring Rajouri district.

Due to its proximity to the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and presence of natural caves and trees, the search teams comprising of Army troops, including Special Forces, and Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K police are treading with caution.

A three-week long search and kill mission against terrorists in October 2021 in the same region had caused many casualties of soldiers.

The J&K police had received inputs regarding presence of terrorists in the region some days ago due to which Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh had rushed to the sensitive districts of Jammu region and held meetings with the senior police officials. He had held security review meeting with Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Rajouri-Poonch range Haseeb Mughal on April 17.

An official of Military Intelligence (MI) informed that drones are being used in the search operation so that the mistake of Bhata Dhurian encounter of 2021 is not repeated. “The forest area provides a natural hiding place, including thick vegetation and natural caves, to the ultras. Forces directly entering deep into the forest can result in an ambush by terrorists. This is the reason drones are being used to scan the jungle,” said the official.

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh along with senior officials of police also reached the spot today and reviewed the situation. The Rajouri-Poonch road where the incident took place has still not been thrown open for commuters.

Lt Col Devender Anand, PRO Defence, said, “A wreath-laying ceremony was organised at Rajouri with full military traditions. Senior Army and civil administration officers were present during the ceremony.”

Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) SL Thaosen visited Jammu to review the security scenario at the International Border.

