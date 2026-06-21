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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Mata Kheer Bhawani Yatra flagged off in Jammu

Mata Kheer Bhawani Yatra flagged off in Jammu

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:21 AM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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Migrant Kashmiri Pandits leave for Kashmir to participate in the annual Kheer Bhawani Mela. PTI
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Hundreds of pilgrims set out today for the shrine of Mata Ragnya Devi and other traditional destinations across Kashmir, as the Mata Kheer Bhawani Yatra 2026 was ceremonially flagged off.

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A total of 214 buses carrying approximately 8,500 pilgrims departed from Jammu towards pilgrimage centres in Kashmir, marking the annual observance of Jyeshtha Ashtami.

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MLA Nagrota Devyani Rana flagged off the Yatra from Toll Post Nagrota in the presence of DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range Shridhar Patil, Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (M) Dr Arvind Karwani, Additional Commissioner Jammu Sham Lal, and other senior civil and police officers.

This year’s Yatra has witnessed a significant rise in registrations. Authorities attribute the increase to the peaceful atmosphere, strengthened security, and extensive arrangements, making the 2026 Yatra one of the largest in recent years.

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Senior and nodal officers of the Relief and Rehabilitation Organisation have been deployed at Tulmulla, Tikker, Devsar-Manzgam, Logripora, and other pilgrimage destinations to oversee arrangements and coordinate among departments.

The annual Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela is being observed at the traditional centres of Tulmulla (Ganderbal), Tikker (Kupwara), Devsar-Manzgam (Kulgam), and Logripora (Anantnag), with the principal congregation at the shrine of Mata Ragnya Devi in Tulmulla. The Yatra will culminate on June 22, 2026, coinciding with Jyeshtha Ashtami, when thousands of devotees are expected to offer prayers at the shrine sites.

The departure followed weeks of coordinated effort by the Relief and Rehabilitation Organisation, district administrations, security agencies, and other stakeholder departments across the Union Territory.

The Administration extended greetings to devotees travelling independently to the shrine of Mata Kheer Bhawani and other traditional destinations in the Valley.

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