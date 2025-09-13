Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage to resume from September 14

The pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Reasi district will resume from Sunday, September 14, after being suspended for 19 days, officials said. The yatra was halted following a landslide on August 26 that claimed 34 lives and injured 20 others.

Advertisement

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has announced that the pilgrimage will resume, subject to favorable weather conditions.

“Following a temporary suspension necessitated by inclement weather and essential maintenance of the track leading to the holy shrine, the Yatra to Vaishno Devi shall resume from September 14 (Sunday), subject to favourable weather conditions,” read an official statement.

Advertisement

The Board has advised pilgrims to carry valid identification, use designated pathways, and cooperate with on-ground staff. It further asked the pilgrims to visit the official website of the shrine board for live updates, booking services and helpline support.

“The Shrine Board expresses its gratitude to all devotees for their patience and understanding during the temporary suspension. The resumption of the Yatra marks a reaffirmation of our collective faith and resilience. The Board remains committed to upholding the sanctity, safety, and dignity of this revered pilgrimage,” the statement added.

Advertisement

The Shrine Board had faced significant criticism for not suspending the pilgrimage earlier, despite adverse weather conditions and prior alerts issued by the Meteorological Department. The criticism was scathing as a similar tragedy had occurred during the Machail Mata Yatra in Kishtwar on August 14, when a flash flood resulted in dozens of deaths.

On August 29, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also the chairman of the Shrine Board, constituted an inquiry committee into the Vaishno Devi incident. The committee is headed by Shaleen Kabra, Additional Chief Secretary of the Jal Shakti Department, with Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner of Jammu, and BS Tuti, Inspector General of Police, as members.

The committee has been tasked with examining the causes behind the incident, identifying any lapses, and recommending appropriate Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). It was directed to submit its report within two weeks.

Previously, the Shrine Board had clarified, “The location where this unfortunate disaster occurred was near Inderprastha Bhojanalaya on the old track. This is considered one of the safest locations on the route. However, nature’s fury struck in the form of a sudden, severe cloudburst over a 50-meter stretch, which triggered the massive landslide.”