MBBS, BDS interns launch indefinite strike in J&K seeking stipend hike to Rs 30,000

MBBS and BDS interns across government medical colleges and hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday launched an indefinite strike, demanding that their monthly stipend be raised from Rs 12,300 to Rs 30,000.

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The protesting interns said the stipend has remained unchanged for nearly seven years despite repeated representations and demonstrations. They argued that the amount, which works out to nearly Rs 400 a day, is far below what medical interns receive in several other states and does not reflect the nature of their duties and workload.

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Interns assembled and staged protests at various government medical institutions, including Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, SKIMS Medical College Bemina and hospitals in Jammu. They said they were compelled to suspend work after their long-pending demand failed to receive a concrete response from the authorities.

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The interns pointed out that they perform duties in emergency departments, outpatient departments (OPDs), wards and other clinical areas, besides undertaking night shifts, 24-hour duties and rural postings. They said interns are often among the first healthcare workers to attend to patients arriving at emergency units and also assist senior doctors in routine hospital services and procedures.

According to the protesting doctors, the stipend paid in J&K is among the lowest in the country. They cited figures showing that interns in states such as Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh receive significantly higher stipends, ranging from around Rs 25,000 to over Rs 44,000 per month. The interns maintained that despite performing duties similar to their counterparts elsewhere, they continue to receive only Rs 12,300 a month.

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The protesters also highlighted that the stipend has not kept pace with inflation and the increasing demands placed on young doctors working in government hospitals. They said their demand is for a fair and reasonable enhancement in line with prevailing rates in other states.

The issue has been under consideration for the past few years. The Health and Medical Education Department had constituted a committee in 2023 to examine the matter. According to the interns, the committee recommended a substantial increase in the stipend, with proposals ranging between Rs 25,000 and Rs 26,300 for the 2025-26 period. However, they alleged that despite discussions and assurances, no formal order has been issued so far.

The interns said they had approached various government departments and elected representatives seeking clarity on the status of the proposal but had not received a definite timeline for its implementation. They asserted that the strike would continue until a written order formally notifying the revised stipend is issued.

Health and Medical Education Minister Sakina Itoo acknowledged that the demand of the interns was genuine and said the government was already working on the issue. She urged the interns to reconsider the strike, saying any disruption in services could impact patient care.

The minister said the proposal regarding enhancement of the stipend had already been processed and forwarded to the Finance Department for assessment of its financial implications.

According to her, the matter is under active consideration and the government is examining the issue. “There was no need for them to go on strike as we are already working regarding the issue,” she said.

Meanwhile, support for the protesting interns came from political leaders across party lines.

J&K Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karra wrote to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, urging immediate and sympathetic consideration of the demand. “Medical interns constitute an essential and integral part of our healthcare delivery system and shoulder significant responsibilities in hospitals while undergoing their compulsory internship,” Karra stated. He also highlighted the considerable difference between the stipend offered to interns in J&K and that in several other parts of the country, urging the government to engage with the protesting interns and work towards an early resolution.

PDP MLA from Pulwama Waheed Para also backed the interns’ demand, urging the government to address the issue at the earliest.