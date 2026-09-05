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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / MBBS, BDS interns to continue strike across J&K over stipend hike

MBBS, BDS interns to continue strike across J&K over stipend hike

Said the government sought one month’s time to address the demand

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Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:13 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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An intern doctor holds a placard during a protest demanding an enhancement of their monthly internship stipend in Srinagar. PTI
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MBBS and BDS interns on indefinite strike across government medical colleges and hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday said they would continue their protest demanding an increase in their monthly stipend from Rs 12,300 to Rs 30,000, even as their representatives met Health Minister Sakina Itoo.

Following the meeting, the protesting interns said the government had sought one month’s time to “address the stipend hike demand”.

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“Our intern doctors have decided to continue their peaceful protest until a written government order confirming the stipend hike is issued,” said Mohammad Momin Khan, J&K in-charge of the All India Medical Students’ Association.

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The interns have been on strike for several days across Jammu and Kashmir. Opposition parties in the Valley have also extended support to their demand.

The protesting interns said their stipend had remained unchanged for nearly seven years despite repeated representations and demonstrations. They said the existing stipend amounts to around Rs 400 a day and is significantly lower than the amount paid to medical interns in several other states.

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Health Minister Sakina Itoo on Friday said the concerns raised by the protesting interns were genuine and that the government was working to resolve the issue.

She said the process to address the demand had been initiated some time ago on the directions of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. “The children also met me. I told them that your demand is genuine. You do not need to strike,” she said.

Itoo, however, alleged that political parties were using the protest for their own political interests.

Reacting to the PDP leaders’ recent candle march in support of the protesting interns, Itoo said, “When they do not have anything to give to these children, they are showing their sympathy. But I want to ask them: when they had power, what did they do for them?”

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